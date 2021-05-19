With 17 medals across the Olympics, CWG, Asian Games, World Championships, and various other accolades, Sushil Kumar is easily India’s most decorated wrestler ever. The Padma Shri-winner is now absconding – two weeks after a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Rana – was murdered outside the parking lot of Chhatrasal stadium in New Delhi. Also Read - Wrestler Murder Case: Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Olympic Medalist Sushil Kumar

The Delhi Police also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information that leads to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is on the run in connection with the case. On Tuesday, Kumar faced another setback after the Delhi Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Also Read - Chhattrasal Murder Case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar Files for Anticipatory Bail

Following the murder of the young wrestler in the Delhi Stadium, police have also questioned Sushil Kumar’s father-in-law Satpal Singh. Satpal is a 1982 Asian Games gold medallist who was recently grilled by the police for over two hours. Also Read - India's Olympic-Bound Shooting Team Leaves For Training-Cum-Competition Tour of Croatia

Sushil Kumar married his coach Satpal’s daughter Savi in 2011. To celebrate 10 years of togetherness, the couple announced a special collaboration of their wedding anniversary on Instagram, a couple of months ago.

Not just the medals, Kumar has also won Arjuna Award in 2005, Rajiv Khel Ratna Award – India’s highest sporting honour in 2009, and Padma Shri in 2011.

One of the most high-profile Indian athletes, Sushil was a star at the Commonwealth stage. He bagged three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals – Delhi (2010), Glasgow (2014), and now at CWG 2018 at Gold Coast, make him one of the most decorated matmen of India.

Sushil Kumar after being crowned World Champion on September 12, 2010: “2010 was the best year, Wherever I went, I won gold. Commonwealth Games, Asian Championships, World Championships. I beat a Russian wrestler in Russia and became the world Champion. “