Heartbroken by the tragic Pakistan International Airline plane crash on Friday, former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan offered his condolences and prayers to the families of the deceased. Also Read - Sania Mirza Reacts After PIA Passenger Plane Crashes in Karachi: No Amount of Condolences Can be Enough

Minutes before making its scheduled landing at the Jinnah International Airport, a PIA plane carrying 99 people crashed in a nearby densely-populated location leaving dozens dead. Also Read - MS Dhoni is The Best Captain I Have Played Under: Shikhar Dhawan

“Heartbreaking to know about the Karachi plane crash. They were just few minutes away from meeting their families. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Hope the injured will recover soon,” Pathan said in a tweet. Also Read - I Have Seen MS Dhoni Lose His Cool Couple of Times During World Cups: Gautam Gambhir

Heartbreaking to know about the Karachi plane crash. They were just few minutes away from meeting their families. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Hope the injured will recover soon. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 22, 2020

In a report filed by news agency PTI, it has been learned that at least 66 people have lost their lives in the Karachi plane crash.

Earlier, India tennis ace Sania Mirza urged the Almighty to give strength to the families of the deceased. Sania reacted while commenting on her husband Shoaib Malik’s tweet.

The sad part of the crash is its timing – it comes in at a time when the country, like every other nation is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan also offered his prayers and condolences to families of the deceased. He assured the citizens that an immediate inquiry will be instituted over the crash.