PIA vs BAP Dream11 Team Predictions

Pianoro vs Baracca Prato Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna Match 17 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PIA vs BAP vs CRS at Oval Rastignano: Both Pianoro and Baracca Prato have played five matches each – won twice and lost thrice so far. Both have four points each but are separated in the points tally on the basis of net run-rate.

Pianoro vs Baracca Prato Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna

PIA vs BAP Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Bologna Match 17 between Pianoro and Baracca Prato will start from 2:00 PM IST – March 26. Also Read - BOL vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Bologna 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Bologna vs Kings XI Match 13 at Oval Rastignano 1:30 PM IST March 25 Thursday

Match Venue: Oval Rastignano

PIA vs BAP My Dream11 Team

Dastgeer Ghulam (captain), Waleed Rana (vice-captain), Raheel Riaz, Hanif Majid, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nicolo Fernando, A Ali Rana, Hammad Amjad, Pradeep Kumara, Ilyas Ahmed, Farhan Shafique

PIA vs BAP Probable Playing XIs

Pianoro: Arslan Rana, Asim Khalid, Farhan Shafique, Hammad Amjad, Muhammad Abubakkar, Muhammad Abuzar, Nisar Abbas, Nicolo Fernando, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Raheel Riaz, Waleed Rana

Baracca Prato: Ghulam Dastgeer, Ali Hassan, Arsfand Faraz, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Khan, Muddssar Ali, Pradeep Kumara, Riasat Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Hanif Majid

PIA vs BAP Full Squads

Pianoro: Muhammad Abuzar, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana, Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton, Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas, Shammi Mahendra

Baracca Prato: Muddassar Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran. Riasat Ali, Sheraj Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Ghulam Dastgeer, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Asim Ali, Amjad Shavej, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Zaheer Abbas, Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Abid Hussain, Asim Javaid, Shahid Imran, Shams Ejaz, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan

