PIA vs BAP Dream11 Team Predictions

Pianoro vs Baracca Prato Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna Match 2 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s PIA vs BAP at Oval Rastignano: In the second match of the ongoing ECS T10 Bologna, which got underway from today, Pianoro will be up against Baracca Prato. A total of six teams from Italy are taking part in the compeition. Three of them were part of the previous editions while other three will be making their tournament debut. The six teams are Baracca Prato, Bologna, Cricket Stars, Kings XI, Pianoro and Royal Parma. 24 matches will be played across six days in the picturesque Bologna. Also Read - BAP vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Hints And Tips ECS T10 - Bologna 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Prediction For Baracca Prato vs Kings XI Match 1 at Oval Rastignano 1:30 PM IST March 22 Monday

Pianoro vs Baracca Prato Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PIA vs BAP, ECS T10 – Bologna 2021, Pianoro Dream11 Team Player List, Baracca Prato Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Pianoro vs Baracca Prato Girona ECS T10 – Bologna, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – PIA vs BAP T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

PIA vs BAP Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Bologna Match 2 between Pianoro and Baracca Prato will start from 3:30 PM IST – March 22.

Match Venue: Oval Rastignano

PIA vs BAP My Dream11 Team

Charles Fernando (captain), Ghulam Dastgeer (vice-captain), Nasir Abbas, Arslan Akhtar, Ali Hassan, Karamat Ullah Khan, Aravinth Suresh, Waleed Rana, Hammad Amjad, Shahid Imran, Arslan Ali Rana

PIA vs BAP Probable Playing XIs

Baracca Prato: Ghulam Dastgeer, Asim Javaid, Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Shahid Imran, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan, Shams Ejaz, Abid Hussain.

Pianoro: Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan, Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas

PIA vs BAP Full Squads

Baracca Prato: Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah khan, Muddsar Ali, Pradeep Kamara, Riasat Ali, Shams Ejaz, Sheraz Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaheer Abbas, Zaka Ullah, Asim Javaid, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez, Zaryab Arshad, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran, Shahid Imran, Hassan Ali, Arsian Akhtar, Asim Ali, Dastageer Ghulam, Hamid Shad Ali

Pianoro: Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton, Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Arslan Rana, Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakkar, Nasir Abbas, Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PIA Dream11 Team/ BAP Dream11 Team/ Pianoro Dream11 Team Prediction/ Baracca Prato Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Bologna/ Online Cricket Tips and more.