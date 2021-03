PIA vs BOL Dream11 Team Predictions

Pianoro vs Bologna Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna Match 19 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PIA vs BOL at Oval Rastignano: Bologna will take on Pianoro in what will be their sixth match of the T10 tournament. They have won two and lost three matches so far to collect four points.

Pianoro vs Bologna Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PIA vs BOL, ECS T10 – Bologna 2021, Pianoro Dream11 Team Player List, Bologna Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Pianoro vs Bologna ECS T10 – Bologna, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – PIA vs BOL T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

PIA vs BOL Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Bologna Match 19 between Pianoro and Bologna will start from 6:00 PM IST – March 26.

Match Venue: Oval Rastignano

PIA vs BOL My Dream11 Team

Waleed Rana (captain), Malik Sarfraz (vice-captain), Nicola Fernando,Babar Ghafar, Suresh Kolli, Ankush Kuma, Muhammad Adnan, Sheraz Ali, Farhan Shafique, Khayer Abul, Revanth Pannala

PIA vs BOL Probable Playing XIs

Pianoro: Arslan Rana, Asim Khalid, Farhan Shafique, Hammad Amjad, Muhammad Abubakkar, Muhammad Abuzar, Nisar Abbas, Nicolo Fernando, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Raheel Riaz, Waleed Rana

Bologna: Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Suresh Kolli, Muhammad Adnan, Zain Iftikhar, Ankush Kumar, Sheraz Ali, Babar Ghafar, Hasir Iftikhar, Khayer Abul, Revanth Pannala

PIA vs BOL Full Squads

Pianoro: Muhammad Abuzar, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana, Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton, Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas, Shammi Mahendra

Bologna: Ankush Kumar, Vikas Kalyan, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Suresh Kolli, Muhammad Adnan, Zain Iftikhar, Faizan Hussain, Jastinder Singh, Abdullah Razzak, Hasham Mushtaq, Leghad Khan, Mario Bianco, Akash Deep, Sheraz Ali, Babar Ghafar, Hasir Iftikhar, Khayer Abul, Revanth Pannala, Qasim Janjua

