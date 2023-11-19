PIC of Rohit Sharma Appreciating Virat Kohli’s Boundary During Ind vs Aus ODI World Cup 2023 Goes VIRAL!

Home

Rohit Sharma has scored 47 runs and at this point of time Shreyas Iyer have joined Virat Kohli for the total.

Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma appreciated Virat Kohli after the former India captain slammed back-to-back three fours on Mitchell Starc in the final of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The picture of Rohit and Kohli has gone viral on the social sphere, where the Indian captain is appreciating Kohli on field, here is the photo:

Rohit Sharma appreciating the class of Virat Kohli.#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/4JMzGY0j3F — Chandra Shekar (@Shekar4266) November 19, 2023

At this point of time Shubman Gill has went back to the pavalion and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are punishing the bowlers all over the ground.

Earlier, amid deafening noise at a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

“We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven’t really put a foot wrong ever since. It’s all set up perfectly. We’ve played these guys a lot. Same team as the semi-final,” Australia skipper Pat Cummins said after calling correctly at the toss.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, “I would have batted first. Looks a good pitch, big game, put runs on the board. It’s going to be amazing, everytime we play here,the crowd come out in large numbers. The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm. It’s a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final. I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result.”

