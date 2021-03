PIC vs BSH Dream11 Team Predictions

Pak I Care vs Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Semifinal 2 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PIC vs BSH at Montjuic Ground: The second semifinal has been scheduled to be played between Pak I Care and Badalona Shaheen at 3:00 pm IST today. With eight wins and two defeats from 10 matches, Shaheen topped the Group D to make the last-four stage. Pak I Care finished their league campaign unbeaten with nine wins and one no result from 10 games and thus topped the Group B.

Pak I Care vs Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona

PIC vs BSH Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona first semifinal match between Pak I Care and Badalona Shaheen will start from 3:00 PM IST – March 12, 2021.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

PIC vs BSH My Dream11 Team

Sarmad Ali (captain), Shehroz Ahmed (vice-captain), Muhammad Ihsan, Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Mohammad Yasin, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Dilawar Khan, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal

PIC vs BSH Probable Playing XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Asif Karim, Muhammad Asim Butt, Sami Ullah, Shehroz Ahmed, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Afzaal, Atif Muhammad

Badalona Shaheen: Babar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Qasim Hussain

PIC vs BSH Full Squads

Pak I Care: Adeel Shafqat, Sikander Ali, Faisal Shah, Imran Muhammad, Adil Ali, Abid Mahboob, Muhammad Asim Butt, Sami Ullah, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Babar, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Asif Karim, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Afzaal, Atif Muhammad

Badalona Shaheen: Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Badar Iqbal, Mustafa Saleem, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed, Dilawar Khan, Babar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Qasim Hussain, Suleman Hassan, Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman

