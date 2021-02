PIC vs HIS Dream11 Team Predictions

Pak I Care vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 7 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PIC vs HIS at Montjuic Ground: In the seventh match of the ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Pak I Care will take the field for a second straight occasion against Hira Sabadell who will be playing their first match.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Pak I Care and Hira Sabadell will take place at 2:30 PM IST – February 9.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

PIC vs HIS My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Ihsan (captain), Bakhtair Khalid (vice-captain), Sikandar Ali, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Muhammad Babar, Shehroz Ahmed, Alumdar Hussain, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Anwar Ul Haq

PIC vs HIS Probable Playing XIs

Pak I Care: Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Adeel Shafqat, Muhammad Babar, Sami Ullah, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faizan Raja, Umair Ahmed

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Mubashar Irshad, Anwar Ul Haq, Harjot Singh, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Sharanjit Singh, Manan Ayub, Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar

PIC vs HIS Full Squads

Pak I Care: Muhammad Babar (captain), Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan, Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Afzaal

Hira Sabadell: Shanawar Shahzad (captain), Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Adnan Abbas, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Heera Laal, Manpreet Singh

