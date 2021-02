PIC vs RIW Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PIC vs RIW at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no.9 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Ripoll Warriors will take on Pak I Care at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, Cuttack on Thursday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona PIC vs RIW match will start at 9 PM IST – February 11. Pak I Care had a dream start in this tournament as they registered two back-to-back victories against Pakcelona and Hira Sabadell. With two huge wins by a big margin, Pak I Care made them to go the top of the table in the Group B standings with four points. On the other hand, Ripoll Warriors also won two consecutive matches on the trot against Pakcelona and Hira Sabadell.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Pak I Care and Ripoll Warriors will take place at 8:30 PM IST – February 11.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

PIC vs RIW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Muhammad Ihsan (C)

Batters – Asad Abbas, Muhammad Asim Butt, Mohammad Yasin, Mohsin Ali

All-Rounders – Azhar Iqbal, Prince Dhiman (VC)

Bowlers – Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Deepak Rana, Muhammad Nazim

PIC vs RIW Probable Playing XIs

Pak I Care: Shehroz Ahmed (c), Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Afzaal and Aasad Abbas.

Ripoll Warriors: Shehroz Ahmed (c), Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Afzaal and Aasad Abbas

PIC vs RIW Squads

Pak I Care: Mohammed Yasin, Muhammad Jari, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Imran, Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja. Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad. Hassan Ali, Muhammad Afzaal.

Ripoll Warriors: Ghulam Sabar, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Aamir Shahzad, Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Nazim Muhammad, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Ehsan Ellahi, Manpreet Singh, Imran Hussain, Azhar Iqbal, Jagbeer Singh, Karanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Harjinder Singh, Namdar Iqbal, Waqar Iqbal.

