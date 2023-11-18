Top Recommended Stories

Pics of Pat Cummins Collecting Evidence Proofs Ahmedabad Pitch Goes Viral Ahead of Ind vs Aus ODI WC 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium

Ind vs Aus: The pictures of Cummins clicking the photos is already going viral on social space as fans are finding it hilarious and commenting on it.

Published: November 18, 2023 1:12 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Pat Cummins (Image: X)

Ahmedabad: After the controversy that took place a few nights ago in Mumbai has cautioned Australia it seems ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 final versus India at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday. Australian captain Pat Cummins was spotted clicking pictures of the Ahmedabad strip to keep them as proof in case there is any change to the strip. The pictures of Cummins clicking the photos is already going viral on social space as fans are finding it hilarious and commenting on it. Here is the picture we are talking about that is now going viral.

