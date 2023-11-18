Home

Pics of Pat Cummins Collecting Evidence Proofs Ahmedabad Pitch Goes Viral Ahead of Ind vs Aus ODI WC 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium

Ind vs Aus: The pictures of Cummins clicking the photos is already going viral on social space as fans are finding it hilarious and commenting on it.

Pat Cummins (Image: X)

Ahmedabad: After the controversy that took place a few nights ago in Mumbai has cautioned Australia it seems ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 final versus India at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday. Australian captain Pat Cummins was spotted clicking pictures of the Ahmedabad strip to keep them as proof in case there is any change to the strip. The pictures of Cummins clicking the photos is already going viral on social space as fans are finding it hilarious and commenting on it. Here is the picture we are talking about that is now going viral.

Pat Cummins collecting pre incident evidence proofs at place of incident Ahmedabad pitch 🏟📸#INDvAUS #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/IrWvpgiarP — Hameer Gopang (@HameerGopang) November 18, 2023

