Virat Kohli and the Indian team left for the tour of England from Mumbai late in the night on June 2. After the green signal from the UK government, the entire Indian team was spotted traveling with their spouses for the long four-month tour. But what caught the attention of fans was India skipper Virat Kohli was with his wife and actress, Anushka Sharma – who was carrying the newborn daughter Vamika – who would be going on her first overseas tour.

Despite the pandemic, after a request from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to their English counterpart, the matter was brought up in front of the government, who felt it was safe enough to allow Indian players to travel with their families.

Here is the picture of Virat Kohli along with Anushka and his daughter leaving for the UK. The couple has their masks on, as they seem to be twinning in black.

The entire Indian team along with the ladies team are on their way to England for their next tournament. All the cricketers were snapped with with their spouse and kids as they all arrived in a common bus abd not their individual cars. #viratkohli #anushkasharma ❤ pic.twitter.com/FgqW3k9QTd — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) June 2, 2021

The Indian team is scheduled to reach London on June 3. From there, they would head to Southampton where they would quarantine for 10 more days. The quarantine is expected to be a light one and the Indian players may start training from as early as Sunday or Monday.

The team would play the much-awaited inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18 at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. After that, the Kohli-led side would play a five-match Test series against England.