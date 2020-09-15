Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – scored 55 goals in 86 Premier League games – has signed a new three-year contract with the Gunners. The 31-year old brought an end to all speculations by extending his stay at the Emirates. Also Read - Miralem Pjanic on Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi: "It Will be Nice to Share a Changing Room With an Alien'

As per a report in The Sun, Aubameyang is believed to be worth upwards of £350,000-a-week. Also Read - PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Wants to Join Real Madrid: Report

In the side’s Premier League opener against Fulham this season, he scored in the 3-0 win. Also Read - Marseille Claim Alvaro Gonzalez Has Received Death Threats Following PSG Star Neymar's Allegations

“Signing for this special club was never in doubt,” Aubameyang said.

“It’s thanks to our fans, my team-mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here. I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal,” he added.

After the win against Fulham, Mikele Areta had praised Aubameyang and highlighted his need of being at the club. Calling him a superb player, Arteta said that the player has an incredible mentality.

Arteta said: “It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us. He’s a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working.”

The club would hope this contract extension would motivate him and will help the Gunners do well in this season.