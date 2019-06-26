England vs Australia: It was the first time since 2017 Champions Trophy that England lost two back to back matches at home. Labeled as the overwhelming favourites, England have not lived up to the expectations thus far. Noted journalist Piers Morgan launched the most brutal jibe ever by calling the England performance as ‘awful’. He also felt confused about the loss as he felt he did not know it was the nerves or panic or lack of quality that got England. “England were awful at Lord’s today. Not sure what’s going on but fear it is nerves/panic rather than lack of talent or form. Worried about the World Cup & even more worried about the Ashes… the Aussies will be like a pack of hunting dogs after this,” read Morgan’s post.

The hosts have drawn flak from all quarters after their 64-run-loss to Australia. It was pacers Behrendorff and Starc who picked nine wickets among themselves to bundle out the hosts for 221 in a 285 chase.

“A lot of today, we were outplayed. Thought we bowled well upfront. A little bit unlucky as Australia played and missed a lot. They built a fantastic partnership. The wicket got a little bit better but still challenging. Wicket this morning was soft when we started. Choosing to bat would’ve been a horrific decision. Finch played really well, capitalized on the start he got. We pegged it back really well,” said Morgan after the loss.

With two games remaining, it would be difficult for England to make it to the semi-finals.