India are all set to play their first-ever day-night Test when they take square off with Bangladesh in the second match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata which begins on Friday (November 22).

The Virat Kohli-led brigade will become the ninth international side to play a day-night Test match. Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are the teams that have already played with the pink ball.

Here are important facts to know ahead of the upcoming fixture:

India will host Bangladesh for their first-ever day-night Test at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The match will start at 1.00 PM IST and end by 8.00 PM to negate any effects of the dew factor.

The first break will be at 3:00 PM IST and the second session will resume at 3:40 PM IST. The second session will be at 5.40 PM and the final session is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST.

The match will see use of pink SG cricket balls. The BCCI has already ordered SG to deliver 72 pink balls for the match.

Army paratroopers will fly into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to both captains Virat Kohli and Mominul Haque just before the toss.

A giant pink balloon has been positioned near the stadium which will be there till the end of the match.

The Shahid Minar and some Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) parks will be illuminated with pink lights, while the Tata Steel building will have 3D Mapping from November 20.

Pinku and Tinku have been revealed as the official mascots of the India vs Bangladesh Day/Night Test.

65,000 tickets have been sold for each of the first three days.

A dozen billboards across the city, six LED boards and branded buses will also be seen from Monday onward to further increase awareness about the Test.

Here are some important stats around the Pink-Ball Test: