Bangladesh were at an embarrassing 7/2 in their second innings of the Day/Night Test against India here on Saturday. Ishant Sharma claimed two early after India declared their first innings on 347 for nine on day two on Saturday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The hosts secured a crucial lead of 241 in response to Bangladesh’s 106 thanks to captain Virat Kohli’s 27 Test century.

Ishant first trapped Shadman Islam lbw for nought and then claimed skipper Mominul Haque for his second duck of the match. Mohammad Mithun, on four, and Imrul Kayes, on three, were batting at the break.

Ishant, who claimed five wickets in the first innings, led another splendid show from the fast bowling department who bowled at a lively pace with one rising delivery from Ishant hitting Mithun on the helmet after the batsman was trying to duck under the ball.

Bangladesh have already been forced to take two concussion substitutes in Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam for Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan who were hit on the helmet on day one.

Earlier, Kohli led from the front with a phenomenal 136 off 194 before falling to a stunning catch by Taijul, who also made it count with a wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for 51 and then took a diving catch at fine leg to send back Kohli off paceman Ebadat Hossain.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 106 all out in 30.3 overs and 7/2 in 5 overs trail India 347/9 in 89.4 overs (Virat Kohli 136; Al-Amin Hossain 3/85, Ebadat Hossain 3/91) by 234 runs