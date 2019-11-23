Four persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cricket betting related to the ongoing India-Bangladesh pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Acting upon credible information, three persons were arrested from Brindaban Basak Street under Jorabagan police station on Friday evening for running a racket using cricket betting app in their mobile phones, city police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

The troika — Kundan Singh, 22, Mukesh Mali, 32, and Sanjoy Singh, 42, — were grilled and following their statement another accomplice Md. Sarjil Hossain, 22, was arrested from New Market area.

Four mobile phones, two computer sets, cash worth Rs 2,05,000 and a notebook were seized from the accused, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, captain Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane was on a confident 23 as India made 174/3, ahead by 68 runs at stumps on the opening day of their maiden Pink Ball Test – the second Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Opting to bat, India’s pacer bowling contingent led by Ishant Sharma steamrolled through the opposition batting order to bundle them out for a paltry 106.

Ishant, who bagged his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests, returned figures of five for 22 and was ably supported by Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami as they shared the remaining five wickets between them.

It was a horrible day for Bangladesh who had more trouble than expected when wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was forced to withdraw from the game after being struck by a bouncer from Shami. Liton retired hurt on 24 at tea and was later replaced by concussion sub Mehidy Hasan.