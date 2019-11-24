India completed the formalities and as expected sealed the Pink Ball Test — the second Test — thrashing Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to complete a 2-0 series sweep at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

With this win, Virat Kohli-led brigade has achieved a record 12th home series win in a row. India have also registered a fourth successive innings win becoming the first team to do so in the history of Test cricket.

Bangladesh resumed their second innings on day three at 152/6 and it was only a matter of time for the home team to complete formalities.

Barring Mushfiqur Rahim (74), Bangladesh batsmen were once again found wanting against high quality pace bowling, folding up for 195 in 41.1 overs. They were bowled out for 130 on day one.

India have also extended their lead in the World Test Championship by collecting 120 points from the two-match series. India had hammered Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the series opener in Indore.

Eden Gardens played the perfect host for the historic game with packed crowds on all three days bringing back memories of the times when Test cricket was more popular. However, the lack of competition on the field was nowhere close to the hype surrounding the game.

The SG pink ball, which had not been tested in a competitive game before the big game, expectedly assisted India’s lethal pace attack which took all the wickets on offer. An evidence of their menacing form was the amount of concussion subs Bangladesh had to use after the batsmen received heavy blows.

While Ishant Sharma took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, Umesh Yadav did the same in the second. The game will also be remembered for Virat Kohli’s 27th Test ton, extending his overall tally to 70 international hundreds.

Brief scores: India 347 (Virat Kohli 136, Ajinkya Rahane 51; Al-Amin Hossain 3/85, Ebadat Hossain 3/91) beat Bangladesh 106 & 195 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 74; Umesh Yadav 5/53, Ishant Sharma 4/56) by an innings and 46 runs