Come Friday and all eyes will be on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where India will play its first Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh, the second Test of the two-Test series.

The tourists were handed an innings and 130-run defeat in the series opener at Indore thanks to a double century from Mayank Agarwal, who received good support from Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. India are clear favourites for this match and will want to capitalise on the opposition who will be low on confidence coming into this game. Their only positive was Abu Jayed who bowled really well to send back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India have been invincible at home and if they pocket the Kolkata Test, they would have completed a record 12th consecutive Test series win at home.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami has been lethal with the new ball and even looks to take a wicket when the ball gets older. Expect a few surprises from the Bengal pacer with the pink ball.

Below are details of how you can follow LIVE action of the match

What: India vs Bangladesh 2019, 2nd Test (Pink-Ball Test)

When: November 22-November 26

Where: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 1 PM IST onwards

On TV: Star Sports Network (in India)

Weather: Mostly sunny with a maximum high of 28 degrees Celcius

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

Pitch

Kolkata is notorious for producing pacy and bouncy wickets. The curator has revealed that there is likely to be more grass on the surface for the sake of the pink ball. Expect the pace bowlers to dominate this Test match.

Teams

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hanuma Vihari/Ravi Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (captain), Mohammed Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed Rahi

My Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper – Liton Das

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Mushfiqur Rahim

All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami (vice-captain), Ebadot Hossain.