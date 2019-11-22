Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was taken to a city hospital for a scan after he picked up a knock on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery, during their first innings against India on Day 1 of the country’s first Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

“Liton has been taken for a CT scan after he was feeling “dizzy”, a source said.

Mehidy Hasan replaced Liton as concussion substitute as Bangladesh were bowled out for just 106 inside three hours. Liton was on 15 when he was hit by a rising Shami delivery.

He took off his helmet immediately and took a look as Shami walked up to apologise.

The physiotherapist rushed in as per the latest concussion protocols. Liton continued for some time but after umpires, Joel Wilson and Marais Erasmus had a look just before tea, he was seen walking off and later retired hurt.

Liton scored a brisk 24 to show some fight after all Bangladesh batsmen succumbed to the might of the Indian pace battery. Opener Shadman Islam top-scored with 29.

Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav bagged three wickets as Indian pacers toyed with Bangladesh batters to leave them tottering at 73/6 at Tea on Day 1 of the second Test at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

To make matters worse for Bangladesh, wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was retired hurt for 24 after he was hit on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery when he was batting on 15 when umpires called Tea during the first-ever Day-Night Test being played between the two nations.