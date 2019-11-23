There’s no stopping Virat Kohli and breaking records. The Indian captain, who became the fastest to captain to reach 5000 Test run on the opening day of the Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh, now smashed Ricky Ponting’s record with his 27th Test century on Day Two at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Kohli, who reached his century with a double run off Taijul Islam in the 68th over, surpassed the former Australia captain Ponting to occupy the second position in the list of captains with most hundreds in the longest format. Kohli and Ponting were tied on 19 centuries as skipper on the list which is headed by former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, who had hit 25 tons as South Africa captain.

Kohli also equalled Ponting’s record of most centuries as captain across all formats with 41 centuries.

India’s lead swelled to over a 100 runs on Day Two, but the 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was brought to an end by Taijul Ismal, the concussion substitute, was entered the field after Nayeem Hassan copped a blow to his helmet during Bangladesh’s innings.

Taijul was rewarded for his consistent bowling with Rahane just spooning it up to backward point for a simple catch to Ebadat Hossain.

Rahane, who registered his seventh 50-plus score in ten innings since the start of the World Test Championship, departed for 51.

Earlier, India paceman Ishant Sharma helped skittle out Bangladesh for 106 on Day 1. Ishant returned figures of 5/22. He was ably supported by fellow quicks Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami who shared the remaining five wickets between them.