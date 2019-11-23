After wrapping up the Bangladesh innings for a paltry 106 runs in the first innings on day one of the second Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday, India skipper Virat Kohli looking in ominous touch as he remained unbeaten on 59* at stumps. During his 93-ball knock on the opening day of the Test, Kohli hit eight boundaries and all of them were a delight to watch. The ball on most occasion came off the middle of the bat as he delighted the Kolkata crowd, which was packed to the rafters.

A cover-drive compelled even the opposition to applaud. It happened in the 17th over of the Indian innings, when Kohli creamed the ball through covers off Ebadat Hossain. The reaction from the bowler showed that even the bowler enjoyed it.

The Indian captain registered yet another record on Friday during India’s maiden Pink Ball Test – the second Test against Bangladesh – as he became the fastest to reach 5000 runs in Test cricket as captain and only the sixth overall to achieve the feat.

Kohli, who was rested for the T20I series, required 32 runs to achieve the milestone before the start of the two-Test series. He put behind the record previously held by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who took 54 matches (97 innings) to set the record. Kohli reached the feat in his 53rd match (86th innings) as India captain.

If Kohli, who has become the only Indian to breach the 5000-run mark as captain, does manage to register a century at Eden Gardens, he will overtake Ponting to occupy the second position in the list of captains with most hundreds in the longest format.

Kohli and Ponting are currently tied on 19 centuries as skipper on the list which is headed by Graeme Smith, who had hit 25 tons as South Africa captain.