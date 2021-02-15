Like Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab is past! Yes, and fans are not liking it. KXIP have decided on a grand relaunch and are set to rename the franchise as Punjab Kings. While the reason is not yet known, speculations are that the side is looking for a change of fortunes. KXIP is one of the few sides who have never made the IPL final ever. Seems like they are taking a cue from the Capitals! Also Read - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to be Renamed Punjab Kings Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction

Kings XI Punjab To be renamed as Punjab kings

Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/DJXpL2tO0t — unseenRAHUL (@WohiRahulHuu) February 15, 2021

Teams & their slogans KKR- Korbo Lorbo jeetbo re CSK – Whistle podu Punjab Kings – The real taste of Punjab pic.twitter.com/mtAJactYQD — 😈 (@CrazyNewsboy) February 15, 2021

KL Rahul after listening the news of change of name of KXIP to Punjab kings. https://t.co/dwCzm11PBN — ∆nkit🏏🇮🇳 (@Armchair_critic) February 15, 2021

They decided to mess up the team name as well? As if the mess they created at the Auction table every season wasn’t enough! Punjab Kings, seriously? PK hain kya??#IPL2021 — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) February 15, 2021

Fans would hope that skipper KL Rahul and opener Mayank Agarwal fire again – as they did in the last season. Despite stellar performances from the KXIP openers, the side failed to make the playoffs.

KXIP could go big at the auction as they saw an exponential rise from Rs 16.5 crore to Rs 53.2 crore at the close of the trading window recently. The Mohali-based franchise could look for a world-class all-rounder in their ranks.

List of players retained– KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

List of players released- Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.