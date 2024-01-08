Home

Praveen's international career was not so long and there are some reports that he had drinking issues. However, the cricketer made bold remarks regarding the image that has been built around him.

'PK Toh Drink Karta Hai': MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar's Ex-India Teammate Make Bold Remarks

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar reckoned that senior Indian cricketers tarnished his image for drinking. The all-rounder played six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India. Praveen also played for IPL teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings Xi Punjab, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Praveen’s international career was not so long and there are some reports that he had drinking issues. However, the cricketer made bold remarks regarding the image that has been built around him.

“When I was in the Indian team, seniors said ‘drink nahi karna, yeh nahi karna, woh nahi karna’ (Don’s drink, don’t do this, don’t do that). The senior players said. Karte sab hai. Lekin wahi baat hai na ki badnaam kar dete hai ‘PK toh drink karta hai’. Sab peete hai (Everybody does it but they tarnished me saying I drink'” Praveen Kumar said on The Lallantop.

When asked if seniors like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly gave him that advice, Praveen replied: “Nahi. Naam nahi lena chahta camera pe. Pata sabko hai kisne PK badnaam hai. (I don’t want to take the person’s name. Everybody knows him)”

“Those who know me personally, they know How I am. A bad image of me has been created.”

Praveen had some notable performances, including 10 wickets in 4 matches during the 2008 CB Series in Australia and a match-winning spell against Australia in the final. Praveen Announced retirement from all forms of cricket in October 2018.

