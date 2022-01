PK-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Predictions Pakistan Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 ODI

TOSS: Pakistan Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 ODI toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST – January 28.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue:Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

PK vs AU My Dream11 Team

Haseebullah, Teague Wyllie, Campbell Kellaway, Abdul Faseeh, Mohammad Shehzad , Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Cooper Connolly, Awais Ali, Tom Whitney, William Salzmann, Ahmed Khan-II

Captain: Mohammad Shehzad Vice Captain: Cooper Connolly

PK vs AU Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Qasim Akram (c), Muhammad Shehzad, Abbas Ali, Haseebullah, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Aidan Cahill, Isaac Higgins, Cooper Connolly, William Salzmann, Corey Miller, Tobias Snell, Harkirat Bajwa, Tom Whitney

PK vs AU Squads

Pakistan: Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah (wk), Irfan Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer.

Australia: Cooper Connolly (c), Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie.