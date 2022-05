PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2:30 PM IST, 28 November

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Team Prediction PK-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I

TOSS: The 3rd T20 match toss between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – on May 28, Saturday.

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Southend Club Cricket Stadium

PK-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XI

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali(wk), Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof©, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu©, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team

Keeper – Muneeba Ali(C)

Batters – Bismah Maroof, Nilakshi de Silva, Chamari Atapattu, Hasini Perera

All-rounders – Nida Dar, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Tuba Hassan

Bowlers – Anam Amin (VC), Aiman Anwer, Fatima Sana