PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women ODI

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's PK-W vs WI-W at National Stadium: Pakistan Women will take on West Indies women in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series The Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women 2nd ODI will begin at 10:30 AM IST (November 11 – Thursday). All matches of this series will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan weren't able to match the quality of West Indies Women in the first ODI, as they suffered a defeat by 45 runs. West Indies Women, on the other hand, adapted to the conditions well and showed why they are a top-quality side in the limited-overs format. A century from Deandra Dottin set the tone for them, while a stunning all-round performance from Hayley Matthews gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI TOSS between Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women will take place at 10 AM (IST) – November 11, Thursday.

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

PK-W vs WI-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Kycia Knight, Sidra Nawaz (VC)

Batters – Deandra Dottin (C), Javeria Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders – Stafanie Taylor, Nida Dar

Bowlers – Shamilia Connell, Anam Amin, Diana Baig

PK-W vs WI-W Playing XIs

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (C/wk), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin.

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (C), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Kycia Knight, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammad.

PK-W vs WI-W SQUADS

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk/Captain), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin, Nida Dar, Javeria Khan, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Maham Tariq, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim.

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Kycia Knight, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry.

