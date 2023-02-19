Home

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 16, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Boland Park, Paarl, 6:30 PM IST, February 19, Sunday

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's T20 World Cup: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup match toss between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will take place at 6 PM IST.

Time: February 19, Sunday, 6:30 PM

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Nida Dar (vc), Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Nashra Sandhu, Karishma Ramharack, Fatima Sana.

PK-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Trishan Holder, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell and Karishma Ramharack.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

