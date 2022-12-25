PKA vs JKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pokhara Avengers vs Janakpur Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s Match TUI Kirtipur 1 PM IST December 25, 2022, Sunday

PKA vs JKR Dream11 Prediction

TOSS – The Nepal Domestic T20 League match toss between Pokhara Avengers and Janakpur Royals will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – December 25, 1 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Keeper – Upul Tharanga

Batsmen – Asif-Sheikh , Trevon Griffith, Sundeep Jora

All-rounders – Samiullah Shinwari(VC), Mohammad Hafeez (C), Sharafuddin Ashraf

Bowlers – Kesrick Williams, Abhimanyu Mithun, Sompal Kami, Zahir Khan.

PKA vs JKR Probable Playing XIs

Pokhara Avengers: Upul Tharanga, Ameer Hamza, Sharad Vesawkar, Aasif Sheikh, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Krishna Karki, Bishal Bikram KC, Bipin Khatri, Mousom Dhakal, Tul Bahadur Thapa

Janakpur Royals: Chadwick Walton, Dilip Nath, Trevon Griffith, Sundeep Jora, Khadak Bohara, Samiullah Shenwari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ashan Priyanjan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sushan Bhari