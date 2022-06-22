PKC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints
PKC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan CC vs Vienna CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seebarn Cricket Ground, 12 PM & 2 PM IST June 22, Wednesday
Here is the ECS T10 Austria 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PKC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, PKC vs VCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PKC vs VCC Playing 11s ECS T10 Austria 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pakistan CC vs Vienna CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Austria 2022.
TOSS – The ECS T10 Austria 2022 Series toss between Pakistan CC and Vienna CC will take place at 11.30 AM & 1.30 PM IST
Time – June 22, 12 PM & 2 PM IST
Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.
PKC vs VCC My Dream 11 Team
Keeper – Amir Naeem
Batsmen – Mohammed Qasim, Navin Wijesekera, Mark Simpson-Parker (VC), Daniel Eckstein
All-rounders – Shadnan Khan, Naveed Sadiq Hassan
Bowlers – Jaweed Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan (C), Ziaurahman Shinwari, Abuseen Dostahil
PKC vs VCC Probable Playing XI
Pakistan CC: Naveed Hassan, Muhammad Qasim, Shadnan Khan, Amar Naeem©(wk), Kamran Naeem, Muhammad Ajmal, Adnannaser Naseri, Imran Goraya, Abuseen Dostahil, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Sikandar Hayat
Vienna CC: Mark Simpson-Parker, Daniel Eckstein, Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Zeshan Arif, Navin Wijesekara, Quinton Norris©(wk), Ali Rahemi, Jaweed Zadran, Himanshu Jha, Muneeb Ansari
