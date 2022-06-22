PKC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints

PKC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan CC vs Vienna CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seebarn Cricket Ground, 12 PM & 2 PM IST June 22, Wednesday

Here is the ECS T10 Austria 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PKC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, PKC vs VCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PKC vs VCC Playing 11s ECS T10 Austria 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pakistan CC vs Vienna CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Austria 2022.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Austria 2022 Series toss between Pakistan CC and Vienna CC will take place at 11.30 AM & 1.30 PM IST

Time – June 22, 12 PM & 2 PM IST



Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

PKC vs VCC My Dream 11 Team

Keeper – Amir Naeem

Batsmen – Mohammed Qasim, Navin Wijesekera, Mark Simpson-Parker (VC), Daniel Eckstein

All-rounders – Shadnan Khan, Naveed Sadiq Hassan

Bowlers – Jaweed Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan (C), Ziaurahman Shinwari, Abuseen Dostahil

PKC vs VCC Probable Playing XI

Pakistan CC: Naveed Hassan, Muhammad Qasim, Shadnan Khan, Amar Naeem©(wk), Kamran Naeem, Muhammad Ajmal, Adnannaser Naseri, Imran Goraya, Abuseen Dostahil, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Sikandar Hayat

Vienna CC: Mark Simpson-Parker, Daniel Eckstein, Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Zeshan Arif, Navin Wijesekara, Quinton Norris©(wk), Ali Rahemi, Jaweed Zadran, Himanshu Jha, Muneeb Ansari