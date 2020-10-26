Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC Girona Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PKCC vs KCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the first match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on magnificent Monday, Pakcelona CC will square off against Kings CC in the match no. 41 at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona PKCC vs KCC match will begin at 1 PM IST – October 26. A win in this game will be crucial for both Pakcelona CC and Kings CC. However, the former are in a much worse state as they are languishing at the bottom half of the Group A points table. Having said that, they are coming off a win and have the momentum with them. Meanwhile, Kings CC are at the top half of the table and a win here will only consolidate their position and give their unimpressive net run rate a much-needed boost. If Pakcelona CC win this game, they will go above Kings CC because of their healthy net run-rate. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 – Barcelona match 41 – PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC Dream11 Tips, PKCC vs KCC Probable Playing XIs, PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona, PKCC vs KCC Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Pakcelona CC vs Kings CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST – October 26.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

PKCC vs KCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jubed Miah (VC)

Batsmen: Ishtiaq Nazir (C), Rameez Mehmood, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Shakil Mia

All-rounders: Khurram Javeed, Saqib Muhammad, Qaiser Zulfiqar

Bowlers: Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Moynul Islam

PKCC vs KCC Probable Playing XIs

Pakcelona CC: Ishtiaq Nazir, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Rameez Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Khurram Javeed, Shahid Iqbal, Adeel Ahmed.

Kings CC: MD Shofi Ahmed (WK), Moyez Uddin, MD Shafiullah, Salman Ahmed-I, Moshiur Rahman, Foyez Ahmed, Sofiqul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Sadikur Rahman-I, Miah Jakir, Tahed Ahmed.

PKCC vs KCC Squads

Pakcelona CC (PKCC): Shahid Iqbal, Jahanzaib Asghar, Ameer Hamza, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Syed Abu Bakar Hussain, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Ramzan, Ramiz Mehmood, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adalat Ali, Adeel Ahmed, Mansab Ali, Ajaz Arif, Khurram Javeed, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Atiq ur-Rehman, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Azeem Azam, Saleem Haider, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Faiz-ul-Hassan, Nouman Rukhsar, Moazzam Javed, Tanveer Hussain Shah.

Kings CC (KCC): MD Shofi Ahmed, Jubed Miah, Tahed Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Shakil Mia, Ripon Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Moyez Uddin, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul, MD Shafiullah, Saqib Muhammad, Sofiqul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Salman Ahmed-I, Sadikur Rahman-I, Moshiur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Foyez Ahmed, Ajamal Naseri, Moynul Islam, Rahman Ahababur Priok, Sovon Najmul Huda.

