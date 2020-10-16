Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PKCC vs UCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the third match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on Friday, Pakcelona CC will square off against United CC Girona in the match no. 19 at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona PKCC vs UCC match will begin at 4.30 PM IST – October 16. Kings CC will be playing their first match in the ECS T10 Barcelona. This is a fixture between two sides that are placed third and fourth spots on the Group A points table. Both the teams tasted the first win of their season in their opener and both the teams have got healthy net run rates to boast of. Pakcelona CC has got one of the best net run rates in the competition, which is as high as +3.100. UCC, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table with a run rate of +1.247. With two points on offer, this match promises to be an exciting affair. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 – Barcelona match 19 – PKCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona Dream11 Tips, PKCC vs UCC Probable Playing XIs, PKCC vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Pakcelona CC vs United CC Girona will take place at 4 PM IST – October 16.

Time: 4.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

PKCC vs UCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ehsan (C)

Batsmen: Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Adnan, Khalid Ahmadi (VC), Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail

All-rounders: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Shahzad Khan, Sheroz Ahmed Amar Shakoor Jan

Bowlers: Raji Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Sheraz, Suleman Akhtar Lodhi

PKCC vs UCC Probable Playing XIs

Pakcelona CC: Ishtiaq Nazir, Rameez Mehmood, Khurrum Javeed, Raji Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Shahzad Khan, Raja Waqas Shahzad

United CC Girona: Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Muhammad Sheraz, Hikmat Khan, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Shabbir, Rajwinder Singh, Suleman Akhtar Lodhi, Sheroz Ahmed Amar Shakoor Jan.

PKCC vs UCC Squads

Pakcelona CC (PKCC): Shahid Iqbal, Jahanzaib Asghar, Ameer Hamza, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Syed Abu Bakar Hussain, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Ramzan, Ramiz Mehmood, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adalat Ali, Adeel Ahmed, Mansab Ali, Ajaz Arif, Khurram Javeed, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Atiq ur-Rehman, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Azeem Azam, Saleem Haider, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Faiz-ul-Hassan, Nouman Rukhsar, Moazzam Javed, Tanveer Hussain Shah.

United CC Girona (UCC): Abid Mahboob, Adil Ali, Muhammad Ehsan, Khalid Ahmadi, Mirza Basharat Aziz, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Raja Umer Abbas, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Shakeel, Sheroz Ahmed, Paramvir Singh, Sumair Safdar Khan, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Rajwinder Singh-II, Shakil Ahmed-II, Amar Shakoor Jan, Imran Ishaque Shahid, Sachin, Kamran Muhammad, Syed Faisal Hussain, Muhammad Sheraz, Shafat Ali Syed, Harvinder Singh, Suleman Akhtar Lodhi, Hikmat Khan-II.

