Living up to his billing as league’s ace raider – Pardeep Narwal put a show for every Kabaddi fan on Monday as he became the first player to cross 1000 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium. Pardeep’s 26 points helped three-time champs Patna Pirates thrash Tamil Thalaivas 51-25. Narwal’s sensational show exposed the problems in the Thalaivas side who looked answerless, especially in defence, against a bottom-placed Patna unit.

Ajith Kumar, with a Super 10, was the only positive for the Thalaivas in what was otherwise a horrible day on the mat for the star-studded team. Courtesy Pardeep’s magnificent performance, Patna snapped their six-match losing streak in season 7 of PKL on Monday.

Patna Pirates started the game confidently with Narwal causing all sorts of problems for Thalaivas’ defence. They inflicted the first All-Out of the game on Tamil Thalaivas in the ninth minute to open up an 11-4 lead and take immediate control of the match.

Pardeep then became the first player to reach 1000 raid points with around about five minutes left in the first half as Thalaivas’ defence struggled to find an answer for the ‘Record-Breaker’.

Thalaivas eventually executed a Super Tackle on Pardeep towards the end of the half, but the Patna Pirates skipper still finished the opening period with 12 raid points to his name as his team took an 18-13 lead into the break.

The second half was no different as Pardeep made the mat his home. The star raider was the chief orchestrator of Patna’s attacks as the side inflicted All-Outs on the fifth, ninth, and fifteenth minutes of the second half to take the game away from a hapless Thalaivas team.

Patna remained on the bottom of the table despite the comfortable win but will take positives from the match that also saw their star defender Jaideep finish with a High 5 (7 tackle points).