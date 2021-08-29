PKL 2021 Auction Live Streaming

After a gap of two years, Pro Kabaddi League is set to make a comeback. Before the season gets underway in December, there will be Auctions and many players would be up for it. The player auction will see domestic, overseas, and New Young Players (NYPs) divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. Within each category, the players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’.Also Read - PKL 2021: My Commitment is to Keep my Game up to Date And Relevant Says, Pardeep Narwal

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021 Auction? Also Read - Stage Set For Vivo Pro Kabaddi League's Return! Season 8 Player Auctions Scheduled For August 29-31

Indian fans can watch the PKL 2021 Auction live on Star Sports Network. Also Read - Mashal Sports Issues ITT to Auction Pro Kabaddi League Media Rights

When will PKL 2021 Auction be Started? – Date

PKL 2021 Auction will start from Aug 29 to Aug 31.

What Time PKL 2021 Auction Will begin? Time

PKL 2021 Auction Will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where Can The Auction be Streamed?

PKL 2021 Auction can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 – PKL 2021 Auction Base prices

Category A – INR 30 Lakhs

Category B – INR 20 Lakhs

Category C – INR 10 Lakhs

Category D – INR 6 Lakhs

Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 – PKL 2021 Auction Total Salary Purse – 4.4 Crores

The player pool has been increased to 500+ athletes including all squad players from PKL Season 6 and 7, as well as all players who have represented the top 8 ranked teams of the AKFI Senior Men’s National Kabaddi Championships of 2020 and 2021 amongst others.

It promises to make a grand comeback and fans would be excited to see their heroes take the mat.