Home

Sports

PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Match 10 Live

PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Match 10 Live

The Bengal Warriors will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 (PKL) season 10 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers FREE Live Streaming

Ahmedabad: The Bengal Warriors will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the upcoming fixture of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 (PKL) season 10 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 7.

Trending Now

The Bengal Warriors, led by Maninder Singh, are placed in fifth place in the PKL points table. The Warriors have won their opening encounter against the Bengaluru Bulls by 32–30 and will be aiming to pick up their second consecutive victory in their upcoming game against the Pink Panthers to go up in the points table.

You may like to read

Sunil Kumar will lead the Jaipur Pink Panthers. In last season’s table toppers, the Pink Panthers didn’t start well as they lost their opening match of the tournament to Puneri Paltan by 33-37.

All you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match no. 10

When is the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers will clash in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Thursday, December 7.

What time will the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start?

The match between the Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers will start at 8:00 p.m. IST.

What is the venue of the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will host the match of PKL season 10 between the Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India will be telecast on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels.

Where is the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Squads:

Bengal Warriors squad: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat

Jaipur Pink Panthers squad: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.