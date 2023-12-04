Home

Sports

PKL 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Match 6 Live

PKL 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Match 6 Live

Bengaluru Bulls will take on the Bengal Warriors in their opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 (PKL) season 10 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Monday

PKL 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors FREE Live Streaming

Ahmedabad: The Bengaluru Bulls will take on the Bengal Warriors in their opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 (PKL) season 10 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Monday, December 4.

Trending Now

The Bengaluru Bulls have played the Bengal Warriors 20 times in the history of PKL. Out of these nine matches that have been won by the Warriors, the Bulls have managed to emerge victorious nine times.

You may like to read

In the last season, the two sides met in a close and thrilling encounter, and the Bengal Warriors managed to win the match 41-38. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls have already played once in the ongoing season and lost the game against the Gujarat Giants. They are currently fourth in the Season 10 standings with 1 point.

The Bengal Warriors will be playing their first match of the new season. The Warriors finished 11th on the points table last season with 8 wins, 11 losses, and 3 ties.

All you need to know about the live-streaming details of Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match no. 5

When is the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors will clash in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Monday, December 4.

What time will the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start?

The match between the Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors will start at 9:00 p.m. IST.

What is the venue of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will host the fifth match of PKL season 10 between the Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India will be telecast on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels.

Where is the live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hotstar will livestream the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Squads:

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, and Ran Singh.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, and Bhoir Akshay Bharat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.