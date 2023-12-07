Home

PKL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Match 11 Live

The Gujarat Giants will take on the Patna Pirates in match No. 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 7.

The Gujarat Giants will take on the Patna Pirates in match No. 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 7.

The Giants have started their PKL season 10 campaign on an impressive note, winning three matches they have played so far, and the Gujarat Giants are currently in the top spot in the PKL season 10 points table. With three wins, the Giants have 15 points in the tournament.

The Giants will be aiming to extend their winning streak when they take on the Patna Pirates in their next encounter on December 7.

In the season 10 opener, the Gujarat Giants hammered the Telugu Titans, winning the match 38-32. In their next game, the Giants outclassed the Bengaluru Bulls. They won the game 34-31. In their next fixture against U Mumba, the Gujarat-based franchise carried the winning momentum and won the match by a margin of 39-37.

All you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match no. 11

When is the Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates will clash in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Thursday, December 7.

What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start?

The match between the Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates will start at 9:00 p.m. IST.

What is the venue of the Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will host the match of PKL season 10 between the Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India will be telecast on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels.

Where is the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Squads:

Gujarat Giants (GUJ) Squad: Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Fazel Atrachali(C), Sombir, Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Sonu Jaglan, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh Sangroya, Balaji-D, Narender Hooda, Nitin, Deepak Singh, Manuj, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Ravi-Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Rohan Singh-I

Patna Pirates (PAT) Squad: Neeraj-Kumar(C), Krishan Dhull, C Sajin C, Ankit, Sachin Tanwar, Manjeet, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Mahendra Choudhary, Murugthamuth Sudhakar, Abinand Subhash, Deepak Kumar, Chen Zheng Wei, Rohit Raghav, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Odhiambo, Kunal Mehta, Manish ., Anuj Kumar K

