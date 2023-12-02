PKL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Match 1 Live

Home

All you need to know about the live-streaming details of Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match no.1.

Ahmedabad: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 is all set to begin today in Ahmedabad, where the Gujarat Giants will face the Telugu Titans in match no. 1 of the PKL 2023 tournament. The high-voltage clash will be played at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday, December 2.

In PKL season 9, the Telugu Titans finished bottom of the points table, and this time they will surely look to do better as they have made a few changes in the line-up.

The biggest change for the Titans is that Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat will lead the side in this year’s tournament. The Telugu Titans bought Pawan for ₹2.6 crore, which made him the most expensive player in PKL history till now.

On the other hand, Fazel Atrachali will lead the Gujarat Giants in the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

When is the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans will clash in Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday, December 2.

What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans will start at 08:00 pm IST.

What is the venue of the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will host the first match of the PKL season 10 between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans.

Where can I watch the live telecast of Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India will be telecast on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels.

Where is the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hotstar will livestream the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Squads:

Gujarat Giants Squad: Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh & Akash Prasher

Telugu Titans Squad: Pawan Sehrawat, Vinay Redhu, Robin Chaudhary, Praful Javre, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Milad Jabbari, Mohit, Nitin, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Panwar, Ankit Jaglan, Rajnish Dalal, Shankar Gadai, Hamid Nader, Omkar More & S Sanjeevi

