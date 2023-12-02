Home

Sports

PKL 2023: Keeping Dabang Delhi Raiders At Bay Key To Win Match, Says Tamil Thalaivas Captain Sagar Rathee Tamil Thalaivas will open their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 campaign against Dabang Delhi at TransStadia in Ahmedabad. Pro Kabaddi league, PKL, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, PKL 2023, Pro Kabaddi league season 10, PKL 10, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi in PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi kabaddi match, Sagar Rathee, Ahmedabad: Keeping the Dabang Delhi raiders at bay will be key to winning the game, said Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee ahead of their opening Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 opening encounter at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Making their debut in the league in 2017, Thalaivas haven’t had a worthy season until PKL 9 where they made it to the playoffs for the first time. Under the guidance of seasoned Ashan Kumar, Thalaivas have managed to retain the core group of players and is one of the most balanced sides of the season on paper. “I am very excited about this season and I think it’s going to be a good one for us,” Sagar said on Saturday. “We’ve prepared very well. Dabang Delhi K.C. has got a great team. They have really good raiders. We’ll have to tackle them to win the match,” he added. Being the captain of the side comes with a lot of responsibilities, and Sagar opined he needs to play well and ensure his team does well. “I have a lot of responsibilities as the captain of the side. I need to play well and ensure that my team is putting up their best as well. We reached the semi-finals last season and we’ll look to better that result this year. Giving our best on the mat will be our main focus and let’s see what happens,” he added. Meanwhile, the Dabang Delhi captain Naveen expressed, “All teams are quite balanced. There are young and experienced players on every side. We’ll not take any team lightly. We’ve devised strategies for all kinds of situations. I think we’ll have a good contest against Tamil Thalaivas and we are all looking forward to our first game.” Furthermore, the home side Gujarat Giants will be up against Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the day. The Gujarat Giants will be in action on back-to-back days – taking on Telugu Titans on Saturday before playing against Bengaluru on Sunday.

PKL 2023: Keeping Dabang Delhi Raiders At Bay Key To Win Match, Says Tamil Thalaivas Captain Sagar Rathee Tamil Thalaivas will open their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 campaign against Dabang Delhi at TransStadia in Ahmedabad. Pro Kabaddi league, PKL, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, PKL 2023, Pro Kabaddi league season 10, PKL 10, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi in PKL 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi kabaddi match, Sagar Rathee, Ahmedabad: Keeping the Dabang Delhi raiders at bay will be key to winning the game, said Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee ahead of their opening Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 opening encounter at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Making their debut in the league in 2017, Thalaivas haven’t had a worthy season until PKL 9 where they made it to the playoffs for the first time. Under the guidance of seasoned Ashan Kumar, Thalaivas have managed to retain the core group of players and is one of the most balanced sides of the season on paper. “I am very excited about this season and I think it’s going to be a good one for us,” Sagar said on Saturday. “We’ve prepared very well. Dabang Delhi K.C. has got a great team. They have really good raiders. We’ll have to tackle them to win the match,” he added. Being the captain of the side comes with a lot of responsibilities, and Sagar opined he needs to play well and ensure his team does well. “I have a lot of responsibilities as the captain of the side. I need to play well and ensure that my team is putting up their best as well. We reached the semi-finals last season and we’ll look to better that result this year. Giving our best on the mat will be our main focus and let’s see what happens,” he added. Meanwhile, the Dabang Delhi captain Naveen expressed, “All teams are quite balanced. There are young and experienced players on every side. We’ll not take any team lightly. We’ve devised strategies for all kinds of situations. I think we’ll have a good contest against Tamil Thalaivas and we are all looking forward to our first game.” Furthermore, the home side Gujarat Giants will be up against Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the day. The Gujarat Giants will be in action on back-to-back days – taking on Telugu Titans on Saturday before playing against Bengaluru on Sunday.

Tamil Thalaivas will open their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 campaign against Dabang Delhi at TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Tamil Thalaivas qualified for the playoffs for the first time in PKL 9. (Image: PKL)

Ahmedabad: Keeping the Dabang Delhi raiders at bay will be key to winning the game, said Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee ahead of their opening Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 opening encounter at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Making their debut in the league in 2017, Thalaivas haven’t had a worthy season until PKL 9 where they made it to the playoffs for the first time.

Trending Now

Under the guidance of seasoned Ashan Kumar, Thalaivas have managed to retain the core group of players and is one of the most balanced sides of the season on paper. “I am very excited about this season and I think it’s going to be a good one for us,” Sagar said on Saturday.

You may like to read

“We’ve prepared very well. Dabang Delhi K.C. has got a great team. They have really good raiders. We’ll have to tackle them to win the match,” he added. Being the captain of the side comes with a lot of responsibilities, and Sagar opined he needs to play well and ensure his team does well.

“I have a lot of responsibilities as the captain of the side. I need to play well and ensure that my team is putting up their best as well. We reached the semi-finals last season and we’ll look to better that result this year. Giving our best on the mat will be our main focus and let’s see what happens,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Dabang Delhi captain Naveen expressed, “All teams are quite balanced. There are young and experienced players on every side. We’ll not take any team lightly. We’ve devised strategies for all kinds of situations. I think we’ll have a good contest against Tamil Thalaivas and we are all looking forward to our first game.”

Furthermore, the home side Gujarat Giants will be up against Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the day. The Gujarat Giants will be in action on back-to-back days – taking on Telugu Titans on Saturday before playing against Bengaluru on Sunday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.