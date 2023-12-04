Home

PKL 2023, Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Match 5 Live

Puneri Paltan will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their opening fixture of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 (PKL) game at the EKA Arena on December 4.

Ahmedabad: Puneri Paltan will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their opening fixture of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 (PKL) game at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday, December 4.

Puneri Paltan had an outstanding run in season 9, winning 14 games and losing just six matches. The side also finished in second place with 80 points in the mega tournament. Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers were the table-toppers in the PKL season 9 at the end of the league stage matches, with 82 points to their name.

Puneri Paltan has faced the Jaipur Pink Panthers 21 times in the history of PKL. With 11 wins against Puneri Paltan, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are ahead in the head-to-head record.

Puneri Paltan has won 8 times against the Panthers while 2 matches ended in ties. The last time Puneri Paltan faced the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the latter claimed a 33-29 victory in the Season 9 final.

All you need to know about the live-streaming details of Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match no. 5

When is the Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

Puneri Paltans and Jaipur Pink Panthers will clash in Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Monday, December 4.

What time will the Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start?

The match between Puneri Paltans and Jaipur Pink Panthers will start at 8:00 p.m. IST.

What is the venue of the Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will host the fifth match of PKL season 10 between the Puneri Paltans and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India will be telecast on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels.

Where is the live streaming of the Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hotstar will livestream the Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Squads:

Puneri Paltans: Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Shubham Nitin Shelke, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, DR Mahendra Prasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Taqdir Singh, Sanket Sawant, and Sombir, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, and Govind Gurjar

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit

