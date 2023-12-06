PKL 2023, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates FREE Live Streaming

Home

The Telugu Titans will take on the Patna Pirates in their opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 (PKL) season 10 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Ahmedabad: The Telugu Titans, led by Indian captain Pawan Sherawat, are set to take on Neeraj Kumar’s Patna Pirates in their upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match. The Titans suffered a defeat in their opening game and are currently sitting in ninth place on the points table. The Pawan Sherawat-led side will be aiming to bounce back in their next game against the Neeraj Kumar-led side.

The high-voltage match between the Telugu Titans (TEL) and the Patna Pirates (PAT) will face each other at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on December 6.

The Pirates have yet to play a game in the ongoing edition of PKL season 10. However, they had had a poor run in season 9, winning just eight games out of the 22 matches. The Pirates will be aiming for a better start this season, and a win against the Titans will surely boost their confidence in the upcoming matches.

All you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match no. 8

When is the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will clash in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Monday, December 6.

What time will the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start?

The match between the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will start at 8:00 p.m. IST.

What is the venue of the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will host the match of PKL season 10 between the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India will be telecast on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels.

Where is the live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Squads:

Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat, Vinay Redhu, Robin Chaudhary, Praful Javre, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Milad Jabbari, Mohit, Nitin, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Panwar, Ankit Jaglan, Rajnish Dalal, Shankar Gadai, Hamid Nader, Omkar More & S Sanjeevi

Patna Pirates: Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Sachin, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Zheng-Wei Chen, Neeraj Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Krishan, Manish, Naveen Sharma, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekar, Rohit, Daniel Odhiambo, Ankit

