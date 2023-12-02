PKL 2023, U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Match 2 Live

Ahmedabad: In match no. 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), 2023, U Mumba (MUM) will be facing the UP Yoddhas (UP) at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday, December 2.

Trending Now

Both teams have often had some of the most exciting previous encounters. The two sides have met each other 10 times till now, in which U Mumba has won four times while UP Yoddhas has emerged victorious on five occasions.

You may like to read

One of these matches ended in a draw. The fan-favourite side, U Mumba, will now look to go level head-to-head with the Yoddhas in their upcoming match. In the PKL season 9, U Mumba finished ninth in the points table, while UP Yoddhas came in fourth at the end of the league stage matches.

Pardeep Narwal will lead UP Yoddhas this season, and Girish Maruti Ernak will be the captain of U Mumba. It will be interesting to see if they can start their tournament on a winning note in 2023.

All you need to know about the live-streaming details of U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match no.2.

When is the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

U Mumba and UP Yoddhas will clash in Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday, December 2.

What time will the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start?

The match between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas will start at 9:00 pm IST.

What is the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match venue?

The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will host the first match of the PKL season 10 between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas.

Where can I watch the live telecast of U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India will be telecast on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels.

Where is the live streaming of the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hotstar will livestream the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Squads:

U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Rinku HC, Girish Maruti Ernak(C), Jai Bhagwan, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh, Pranay Vinay Rane, Bittu Banwala, Manoharan Gokula Kannan, Shanmugam Mukilan, Sombir, Heidarali Ekrami, Rohit Yadav-I, Kunal Bhati, Ram Adghale, Saurav Parthe, Vishwanath-V, Shivansh Thakur, Alireza Mirzaeian, Shivam Anil, Mahender-Singh, Rupesh