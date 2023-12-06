Home

PKL 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Match 9 Live

The UP Yoddhas will take on the Haryana Steelers in their opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 (PKL) season 10 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Ahmedabad: The UP Yoddhas will lock horns against the Haryana Steelers at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Wednesday. Pardeep Narwal will be leading UP Yoddhas, while Haryana Steelers will be led by Jaideep and Mohit

The high-voltage match between the UP Yoddhas (UP) and the Haryana Steelers (HAR) will face each other at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on December 6.

The Steelers had a decent outing in season 9 of PKL, as they finished in seventh place. The Haryana Steelers won 10 games in the 22 matches they played while losing 10 and drawing two games. This will be their first game of season 10, and they will aim to start the campaign on a winning note.

All you need to know about the live-streaming details of the UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match no. 9

When is the UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers will clash in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Monday, December 6.

What time will the UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start?

The match between the UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers will start at 9:00 p.m. IST.

What is the venue of the UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will host the match of PKL season 10 between the UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers.

Where can I watch the live UPecast of the UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India will be telecast on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels.

Where is the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Squads:

UP Yoddhas: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Nitin Panwar-I, Vijay Malik, Pardeep Narwal(C), Surender Gill, Kiran Laxman Magar, Hitesh, Shivam Chaudhari, Gagan Gowda, Anil, Mahipal, Ashu Singh, Samuel Wafula, Gurdeep, Helvic Simiyu, Gulveer Singh

Haryana Steelers: Jaideep Kuldeep, Sunny Sherawat, Mohit Khaler, Mohit(C), Ashish ignore ignore, Vinay, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Ravindra Chouhan, Harsh Kumar, Himanshu Choudhary, Hasan Balbool, Hardeep, Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Ns.Jayasoorya Nagarajan, Ghanshyam Magar, Monu Hooda, K Prapanjan, Naveen Satnarain

