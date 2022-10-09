VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9: Arjun Deshwal put up a performance for the ages to help his team Jaipur Pink Panthers register a comprehensive 35-30 victory over Patna Pirates in Match 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.Also Read - LIVE PKL Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Lead Gujarat Giants 21-17 at Half-Time

Deshwal picked up 17 points, while Rohit Gulia emerged as the best player for Patna with 11 points.

Rohit Gulia chipped in with a couple of raids as Patna Pirates inched ahead at 6-3 in the 8th minute. However, Arjun Deshwal helped Jaipur level the scores at 7-7 through a few fabulous raids.

Moments later, Patna were on the verge of being ALL OUT, but Sachin effected a raid and ensured that his team stayed in the lead at 10-9. However, the Panthers eventually inflicted an ALL-OUT and gained the lead at 12-11.

Jaipur’s defender Ankush also picked up his game as his team attained a massive lead at 17-12 in the 18th minute. The Pink Panthers comfortably led 18-14 at the end of the first half.

Deshwal effected a SUPER RAID in the 27th minute and reduced the Pirates to just one player on the mat. Moments later, the Panthers inflicted an ALL-OUT and took complete control of the match at 27-17. V. Ajith also showcased top form as Jaipur kept forging ahead.

Sachin effected a fantastic raid in the 37th minute, but the Pirates couldn’t find a way to pick up points consistently allowing Jaipur to hold on to their lead at 34-26. Thereafter, the Jaipur raiders stopped taking risks and trod carefully on the mat before closing out a comprehensive victory.