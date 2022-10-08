LIVE Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Match Score and Updates: Match no. 6 between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers ended in 41-33 in the favour of Haryana. PKL season 8 champions Bengal Warriors couldn’t match upto the young guns of Haryana Steelers as the men-in-blue were too good in their defense.Also Read - LIVE PKL Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Lead Gujarat Giants 21-17 at Half-Time

Gujarat Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Match no. 5 between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas also ended in a spectacular tie with a scoreline of 31-31. The Tamil Thalaivas had debutant Narender register a SUPER 10 while Rakesh scored 13 points for the Gujarat Giants. The Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants were off the blocks quickly with Rakesh and Narender picking up the first points for their sides. Both teams then held strong in the defensive unit and did not take too many chances in their raids.

Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan: Match 4 between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan ended in a tie. The scoreline ended at 34-34 at the end of the match. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat chipped in raids to help Puneri Paltan put their noses in front at 5-3 in the 5th minute. Patna Pirates’ defender Sunil pulled off a couple of fantastic tackles, but Puneri Paltan kept inching forward. Both sides kept winning points in tandem and were locked at 34-34 in the final minute of the match. However, the Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan tread carefully and were satisfied with a tied result in the end. Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Jaipur, Bengal and Bengaluru Emerge Victorius On Day 2

Check live score and match updates here: