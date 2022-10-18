AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 10 Match Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Bengal Warriors by 39-24. On the other hand Puneri Paltan snatched a valuable win in the last second of the game as they beat Telugu Titans 26-25.Also Read - TEL vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 27 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 18 Tue

BEN vs JAI: The Panthers tackled Hooda in the 14th minute to inflict the first ALL OUT of the match. Soon after, Jaipur caught Maninder Singh and led comfortably at 16-9. The Panthers held an eight-point lead at 20-12 at the end of the first half. The Warriors showed more urgency in the second half through a raid by Shrikant Jadhav and a tackle by Shubham Shinde, but Arjun kept effecting raids to ensure that his team keeps extending its lead. Raider Bhavani Rajput also joined the party as the Panthers attained a massive lead at 25-16. Jaipur Captain Sunil Kumar tackled Jadhav in the 31st minute as the Panthers inflicted another ALL OUT. Arjun kept raging on as the Jaipur side eventually closed out a comprehensive victory. Also Read - BEN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 26 Between Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Oct 18 Tue

Live Updates

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- TEL vs PUN: That’s it!!! Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans 26-25 at the last minute of the game, PUN 26-25 TEL

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- TEL vs PUN: Less than 5 minutes to go, Puneri Paltan are leading 23-22. PUN 23-22 TEL

  • 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- TEL vs PUN: It’s a super raid!! Telugu Titans have taken the lead! It’s 22-12. As we speak, its even stevens now! PUN 22-22 TEL

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- TEL vs PUN: Puneri Paltan is leading 16-13. The lead is not that much and the game can go either way. TEL 16-13 PUN

  • 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- TEL vs PUN: We are back for the second-half! Paltan with the lead!

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- TEL vs PUN: It’s Half-Time!! Puneri Paltan lead 11-9. TEL 9-11 PUN

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- TEL vs PUN: Puneri Paltan are leading 9-7 now. TEL 9-7 PUN

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- TEL vs JAI: Telugu Titans are trying it’s bit to come back into the game. Puneri Paltan hold a slender lead 6-5. TEL 5-6 PUN

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- TEL vs JAI: Puneri Paltan with a strong statement early on in the game. The Paltan lead 5-2. TEL 2-5 PUN

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- BEN vs JAI: Next up is Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan. Stay tuned to india.com for the second match of the day.