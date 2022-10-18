AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 10 Match Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Bengal Warriors by 39-24. On the other hand Puneri Paltan snatched a valuable win in the last second of the game as they beat Telugu Titans 26-25.Also Read - TEL vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 27 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 18 Tue

BEN vs JAI: The Panthers tackled Hooda in the 14th minute to inflict the first ALL OUT of the match. Soon after, Jaipur caught Maninder Singh and led comfortably at 16-9. The Panthers held an eight-point lead at 20-12 at the end of the first half. The Warriors showed more urgency in the second half through a raid by Shrikant Jadhav and a tackle by Shubham Shinde, but Arjun kept effecting raids to ensure that his team keeps extending its lead. Raider Bhavani Rajput also joined the party as the Panthers attained a massive lead at 25-16. Jaipur Captain Sunil Kumar tackled Jadhav in the 31st minute as the Panthers inflicted another ALL OUT. Arjun kept raging on as the Jaipur side eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.