LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 10 Live Score and Match Updates: Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played 14 matches against each other. Out of which, Bengal Warriors have won 10 matches while Jaipur Pink Panthers have won four games. Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan have played 16 matches against each other in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Out of these, Telugu Titans have won six matches while Puneri Paltan have won 9 matches. One match ended in a tie.

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- BEN vs JAI: Jaipur Pink Panthers leading 36-24. BEN 24-26 JAI

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- BEN vs JAI: With less than 8 minutes to go, Jaipur Pink Panthers lead 33-19. BEN 19- 33 JAI

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- BEN vs JAI: When it looked like Bengal are coming into the game, Pink Panthers have extended their lead and now lead 28-17. BEN 17-28 JAI

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- BEN vs JAI: Bengal Warriors are trying hard to get back into the game, Jaipur still lead 21-15. BEN 15-21 JAI

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- BEN vs JAI: We are back for the second-half and Jaipur has taken a 9-point lead. BEN 12-21 JAI

  • 7:57 PM IST

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- BEN vs JAI: That’s it! It’s Half-Time! Bengal Warriors trail 12-20 in the first-half. Second-half action coming up! BEN 12-20 JAI

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- BEN vs JAI: Bengal Warriors have threw their early lead, Jaipur now lead 18-10. BEN 10-18 JAI

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- BEN vs JAI: Bengal has been all-out!! Jaipur lead 15-9 now! BEN 9-15 JAI

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, Day 11- BEN vs JAI: Jaipur Pink Panthers extend lead 7-11. They are dominating now. BEN trail 8-11. BEN 8-11 JAI