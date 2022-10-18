LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 10 Live Score and Match Updates: Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played 14 matches against each other. Out of which, Bengal Warriors have won 10 matches while Jaipur Pink Panthers have won four games. Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan have played 16 matches against each other in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Out of these, Telugu Titans have won six matches while Puneri Paltan have won 9 matches. One match ended in a tie.Also Read - TEL vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 27 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 18 Tue

Check out match updates here:

