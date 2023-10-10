PKL Auction 2023, Bengal Warriors: Full Updated Squad, Retained And Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Home

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Bengal Warriors.

Bengal Warriors PKL 2023

New Delhi: Having finished at lowly 11th in the 2022 season, Bengal Warriors would aim to come up in the table in the upcoming season. The former champions are looking to build a completely new side that would outnumber the opponents in the 2023 season. The Warriors have already got eight players in their squad so far at the end of Day 1 auction and still have Rs 42,269,552 in their purse remaining. The 2019 champions didn’t retain any of the foreigners.

Bengal Warriors Full Squad: Vaibhav Garje, R. Guhan, Suyog Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Nitin Rawal

Players Bought: Maninder Singh (Raider, Rs. 2.12 crore), Shrikant Jadhav (Raider, Rs. 32.35 lakhs), Shubham Shinde (Defender, 32.25 lakhs), Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder, 30 lakhs)

