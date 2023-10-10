By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PKL Auction 2023, Bengal Warriors: Full Updated Squad, Retained And Unsold Players List, Players Bought
Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Bengal Warriors.
New Delhi: Having finished at lowly 11th in the 2022 season, Bengal Warriors would aim to come up in the table in the upcoming season. The former champions are looking to build a completely new side that would outnumber the opponents in the 2023 season. The Warriors have already got eight players in their squad so far at the end of Day 1 auction and still have Rs 42,269,552 in their purse remaining. The 2019 champions didn’t retain any of the foreigners.
Bengal Warriors Full Squad: Vaibhav Garje, R. Guhan, Suyog Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Nitin Rawal
Players Bought: Maninder Singh (Raider, Rs. 2.12 crore), Shrikant Jadhav (Raider, Rs. 32.35 lakhs), Shubham Shinde (Defender, 32.25 lakhs), Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder, 30 lakhs)
