PKL Auction 2023, Bengaluru Bulls: Full Updated Squad, Retained, Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The season 6 champions, Bengaluru Bulls are looking forward to assembling a formidable and getting their hand back on the title. The team finished on the number 3 spot in the previous editions and would try to bring out a stronger game in the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The PKL Auction 2023 is just as crucial as it provides the opportunity to gather a strong side for the upcoming 10th season.

Bengaluru Bulls Full Squad: Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda

Players Bought: Vishal (20 Lakh), Vikash Khandola (55.25 Lakh), Md. Liton Ali (13 Lakh), Piotr Pamulak (13 Lakh)

