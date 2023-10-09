Top Recommended Stories

PKL Auction 2023, Dabang Delhi: Full Updated Squad, Retained and Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Dabang Delhi

Published: October 9, 2023 11:15 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Dabang Delhi (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Dabang Delhi franchise is looking forward to assembling a formidable squad in the PKL Auction 2023 that can shine on the Kabaddi mat ahead of the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have retained a total of 5 players and bought three players on day 1 of the Auction. The Dabang Delhi still have a massive purse of 1.08 Cr and will try to add some good names in their squad on day 2 of the Auction. Dabang Delhi didn’t have a good outing in the last season and they finished on the 6th spot. They will try to put out their best show this season.

Dabang Delhi Full Squad: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu

