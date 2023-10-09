Home

Sports

PKL Auction 2023, Dabang Delhi: Full Updated Squad, Retained and Unsold Players List, Players Bought

PKL Auction 2023, Dabang Delhi: Full Updated Squad, Retained and Unsold Players List, Players Bought

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Dabang Delhi franchise is looking forward to assembling a formidable squad in the PKL Auction 2023 that can shine on the Kabaddi mat ahead of the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have retained a total of 5 players and bought three players on day 1 of the Auction. The Dabang Delhi still have a massive purse of 1.08 Cr and will try to add some good names in their squad on day 2 of the Auction. Dabang Delhi didn’t have a good outing in the last season and they finished on the 6th spot. They will try to put out their best show this season.

Trending Now

Dabang Delhi Full Squad: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES