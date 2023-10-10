By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PKL Auction 2023, Gujarat Giants: Full Updated Squad, Players Bought, Retained, Unsold Players List
Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Gujarat Giants.
New Delhi: Gujarat Giants would be looking to make a mark in the auction, before heading towards for the new season. The Giants ended up 8th in the previous season. They have retained a total of 5 players ahead of the auction and with Rs 40,267,075 in hand initially, they’ll be looking to build a strong squad for the 2023 season. Gujarat didn’t retain any of their foreigners. They previously finished 2nd twice in the league stage.
Gujarat Giants Full Squad: Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.