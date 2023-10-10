Top Recommended Stories

PKL Auction 2023, Gujarat Giants: Full Updated Squad, Players Bought, Retained, Unsold Players List

Here's a look at the updated PKL 2023 Full Squad of Gujarat Giants.

Published: October 10, 2023 5:35 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL Auction 2023, Gujarat Giants: Full Updated Squad, Players Bought, Retained, Unsold Players List. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Gujarat Giants would be looking to make a mark in the auction, before heading towards for the new season. The Giants ended up 8th in the previous season. They have retained a total of 5 players ahead of the auction and with Rs 40,267,075 in hand initially, they’ll be looking to build a strong squad for the 2023 season. Gujarat didn’t retain any of their foreigners. They previously finished 2nd twice in the league stage.

Gujarat Giants Full Squad: Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya.

Players Bought: Fazel Atrachali – 1.6 cr, Rohit Gulia – 58.50 lakh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh – 22 lakh, Arkam Shaikh – 20.25 lakh, Sombir – 26.25 lakh, Vikas Jaglan – 13 lakh, Sourav Gulia – 13 lakh, Deepak Singh – 15.70 lakh, Ravi Kumar – 13.30 lakh, More G B – 13 lakh, Jitender Yadav – 9 lakh, Nitesh – 9 lakhs, Jagdeep – 9 lakh.

